(Bloomberg) -- Traders in mainland China were likely the main force behind the jaw-dropping rally in distressed developer stocks Wednesday. Through the trading links with Hong Kong, onshore investors purchased a net HK$540 million ($69 million) and HK$125 million worth of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Country Garden Holdings Co. respectively, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data.

Sunac surged a record 68% Wednesday while Country Garden jumped 21% as traders bet on further property support. Chinese traders’ buying activity accounted for at least 45% of the total turnover of the two developers. The stocks traded mixed early Thursday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.