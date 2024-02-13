(Bloomberg) -- An influx of foreign workers from outside the European Union has rescued Britain from even worse staff shortages over the last four years, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

The flow has proved a boon for employers, who have complained that hiring difficulties are driving up pay and prices, but it poses a political problem for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

His struggling Conservative government has promised to rein in migration by tightening visa rules as a general election looms. However, the latest figures show just how dependent the UK now is on workers from countries such as India and Nigeria to fill jobs in the heath and care sectors.

Over the period since just before the start of the pandemic, a total of 1.2 million non-EU born foreigners joined the UK workforce, more than making up for a huge fall in UK and EU-born workers.

“Whatever the narrative of recent labor market and population flows, the actual data suggests that non-EU born individuals have seen a remarkable increase in contribution to the UK labor market over the last four years,” Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, wrote on X.

In total, UK employment increased by 210,000 to 33.2 million since the end of 2019. The number of UK-born workers fell by 851,000 and EU-born workers dropped by 150,000. Non-EU foreigners now account for one in seven workers in the UK, up from one in ten in 2019.

The ONS figures show a big shift after the new post-Brexit migration regime came into force in January 2021, when free movement within the European Union ended.

In an update to its population estimates last month, the ONS forecast that the number of people in the UK will grow by 6.6 million in the 15 years to 2036 – almost all from immigration. The growing population piles pressure on the government to ensure public services can meet the extra demand and there is sufficient housing.

Bloomberg analysis has shown that the UK faces a shortfall of 100,000 new homes a year regardless of which party wins the general election expected later this year.

The ONS figures also showed the employment rate of non-EU born foreign workers is lower than for both EU and UK workers, implying that higher migration is needed to fill the same number of jobs.

The employment rate is increasing, though, hitting a record 73.7% in the three months to December. That compares with 74.8% for UK workers and 81.8% for EU ones.

The large drop in the number of UK workers has coincided with a big increase in inactivity, which measures the number of people of working age who neither have a job nor want one. In the last four years, inactivity among UK-born people has increased by almost 640,000 – the vast majority of the 785,000 total increase — will long-term ill health a major factor.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.