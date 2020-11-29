(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the federal government hopes to quickly review and approve requests from two drug makers for emergency approval of their Covid-19 vaccines.

Pfizer Inc. is scheduled to submit an Emergency Use Authorization request on Dec. 10 for the vaccine it developed with Germany’s BioNTech, followed by Moderna on Dec. 18, Adams said.

“We, from a federal perspective, have promised and set everything up so we can quickly review those EUAs and hopefully start sending out vaccines with 24 to 48 hours,” Adams said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Adams said he expects 40 million vaccine doses to be produced by the end of the year and for most Americans to have access to a vaccine by early in the second quarter of 2021.

On ABC’s “This Week,” the top U.S. infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci said vaccines would likely roll out in the middle to end of December.

