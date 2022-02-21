(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The shipping industry is starting to feel the full force of surging diesel and gasoline costs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high JPMorgan Chase economists say the Fed is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at nine consecutive meetings in a bid to tamp down inflation An escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may result in an unfavorable mix of even higher energy prices, tighter financial conditions and an adverse confidence shock -- all relevant to Fed thinking on the appropriate pace of tightening, according to Bloomberg Economics

Prices charged for goods and services in the euro area jumped by a record amount in February as an easing of pandemic restrictions led to an unexpectedly strong rebound in economic activity

The world’s longest experiment in negative interest rates may be coming to an end, as officials in Denmark prepare to follow possible increases in borrowing costs in the neighboring euro zone

China’s provincial governments are bracing for a tough year, predicting income growth from taxes will slow and land-sale revenue will fall, putting them under severe fiscal pressure as they try to spend more to support a faltering economy

