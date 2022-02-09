(Bloomberg) --

Ghana’s inflation rate climbed to the highest level in almost six years in January, placing renewed pressure on the central bank to increase interest rates.

Annual inflation accelerated to 13.9% from 12.6% in December, Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters Wednesday in Accra, the capital. That’s the highest rate since December 2016, exceeding the median estimate of 13% of five economists in a Bloomberg survey. Prices climbed 2.1% in the month.

Inflation has now breached the top of the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10% for a fifth straight month.

Accelerating inflation and a renewed sell-off of the nation’s dollar-denominated debt may prompt the monetary authority to reconsider its decision to hold interest rates. The monetary policy committee said Jan. 31 after a rate pause that it expects price growth to fall back within range in the next year, but it’s prepared to call an extraordinary meeting if a 100 basis-point hike in November and proposed expenditure cuts by the government fail to “moderate upside risks to the inflation outlook.”

While Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s initial announcement last month that the government is willing to cut spending by as much as 20% arrested the sell-off of Ghana’s dollar bonds and a slide in the cedi, a Feb. 4 debt downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service has offset some of those gains.

Food price growth quickened to 13.7% from 12.8% in December, and non-food inflation accelerated to 14.1% from 12.5%, the previous month, fanned by housing, water, electricity and gas costs.

The yield on Ghanaian dollar bonds maturing in 2026 eased after the release to 12.1524% at 10:12 a.m. in Accra and the cedi weakened to a record low against the dollar in intra-day trading.

