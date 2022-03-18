(Bloomberg) -- Companies profiting from a historic commodity market boom are faced with a dilemma: a lot of the resources they’ve invested in are locked up in sanction-targeted Russia.

That’s the case with Japan’s major trading houses including Mitsui & Co., Mitsubishi Corp. and Marubeni Corp.

The companies, which count Warren Buffett as an investor, are expecting record profits backed by their commodity investments. Their shares have surged to all-time highs in recent days and their credit-default swaps -- measures of bond risk -- have pared increases earlier this month roughly tracking moves in broader CDS gauges across industries.

But the exposure to Russia is prompting some analysts to warn of lingering risks.

“There is a reputation risk that they are doing businesses with Russian companies,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at the investment strategy department at Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Not all such risks have been priced into their stock prices and credit-default swap spreads, he said.

The firms’ CDS do also show slightly elevated concerns, despite the declines in recent days. Contracts for Mitsui are still up 11.7 basis points this month, while Mitsubishi has risen 3.6 basis points and Marubeni has added 2.3 basis points. That compares with the broader iTraxx Japan CDS index which is down 1.2 basis points in the period.

Mitsui had about 460 billion yen ($3.9 billion) of investments, loans and guarantees in Russia as of last December, or 5.3% of its total global exposure, according to the company. Mitsubishi had around 250 billion yen of such exposure at the end of last March and Marubeni had about 25 billion yen of long-term Russian exposure spanning more than a year as of March 2021, according to the firms.

While those holdings aren’t that big relative to their global exposure, the firms are staying in Russia at a time when global peers are leaving. The companies may be forced to rethink their investments if the situation with Russia drastically changes. Many of Europe’s largest energy firms, including Shell Plc and BP Plc, said they’re exiting Russian investments.

A Mitsui spokesman said the company will stick to its statement released on March 4, when asked by Bloomberg to comment on market concern about its Russia exposure. The firm is complying with related international sanctions on Russia, and it’s in discussions with relevant stakeholders about possible future courses of action regarding its energy business in Russia, while taking into account energy supply needs, according to the statement.

A Mitsubishi spokeswoman said: “We don’t expect our Russian exposure to have a big impact on our financial health at this point” and “we are planning to give comprehensive consideration on what to do with our individual business deals.” Marubeni declined to comment.

The three firms along with Itochu Corp. and Sumitomo Corp. are Japan’s top investors in overseas energy and metals assets.

Some analysts say that increases in the trading houses’ credit risk may present investment opportunities.

While Mitsui and Mitsubishi have “relatively big” exposure to Russia due to the huge amount of energy and non-ferrous metal imports from the country, that can be absorbed by their expected record earnings, wrote Toshiyasu Ohashi, chief credit analyst at Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Japanese trading houses’ shares are outperforming the Topix index but that could be short-lived, Jefferies analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a report. A decrease in demand could cause resource prices to drop, borrowing costs could rise and other sectors may become more attractive in terms of valuations, they wrote.

Many of the Japanese trading houses are gradually withdrawing from their oil and gas interests in favor of lower carbon businesses, according to Andrew Harwood, a research director at Wood Mackenzie.

Russia Exit

The firms may try to diversify away from Russia due to the war in Ukraine, but retreating from the country won’t be easy due to the role it plays in Japan’s energy security, and the trading houses haven’t indicated any intention to immediately exit assets, he said.

For energy import-reliant Japan, Russia is a major source of fuel: the country supplied roughly 9% of Japan’s liquefied natural gas in 2021, the fifth-biggest provider, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Japan is going to need to have an alternative, or a backup, in place to substitute in for those volumes,” Harwood said. “There are tough choices ahead.”

