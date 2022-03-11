(Bloomberg) -- The frenzied oil futures market is giving traders a new headache -- it now costs significantly more to trade the same amount of oil.

Initial margins, or the collateral that clearing houses require investors to put up to manage risk, have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine and oil prices skyrocketed to the highest levels in more than a decade.

As volatility surges with prices seeing some of their biggest swings on record, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and CME Group Inc. have ramped up their margin requirements in an effort to mitigate market instability. The increases will act as a deterrent to speculative trading and likely lower activity, market participants said. Open interest in major oil contracts is already plunging.

CME Group has increased margin requirements for its U.S. crude and heating oil futures contracts four times since Feb. 23, the day before the invasion. Margins climbed to 9.7% of the notional contract size for front-month West Texas Intermediate futures and 8.3% for heating oil as of March 8.

ICE also made sharp increases to margin requirements for its Brent and gasoil futures contracts this week, the first such advances in more than two months. Its gasoil requirement went up 90% from the previous level.

