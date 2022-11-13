(Bloomberg) -- A surge in Covid cases threatens to turn into an early test of China’s resolve to ease some of its strict virus controls, after health officials on the weekend said the changes were a refinement, not a relaxation, of the rules.

The national reported to 15,525 cases for Sunday, the fourth day in a row the number has held above 10,000 -- a level last seen in late April when Shanghai was in the midst of its grueling lockdown. Guangdong, Henan, Beijing, Chongqing and Inner Mongolia remain the provinces or municipalities with the biggest outbreaks.

Beijing reported 404 cases for Sunday, up from 230 on Saturday. Daily cases in the capital have surged from the start of the month, when they were numbering in the twenties. Guangzhou, which posted 4,065 cases, extended lockdowns in the districts of Panyu and Liwan until Wednesday.

On Friday, China reduced the amount of time travelers and close contacts must spend in quarantine, and pulled back on testing in a significant recalibration of the Covid Zero policy that has isolated the world’s second-largest economy and stoked public angst. However, top health officials on the weekend said stamping out infections remains the guiding principal. That could leave local officials facing difficult decisions if more intensive curbs are needed to control outbreaks.

The messaging came as a clear riposte to market euphoria over the 20 new measures to guide Covid control, the announcement of which sent Chinese assets surging on Friday as investors cheered a potential shift away from the virus approach that’s exacting a growing economic toll and left China mostly isolated from the rest of the world.

“I have to emphasize in particular that strict Covid prevention and control and the optimizing measures must be combined and implemented at the same time,” Chang Jile, deputy director of the National Health Commission’s Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control, said at a briefing on Saturday.

