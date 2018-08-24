(Bloomberg) -- When Marfrig Global Foods SA said in April it would buy a controlling stake in National Beef Packing Co. while substantially cutting debt levels, investors welcomed the news. Now, they are fuming over the fine print.

Under the terms of the $1 billion takeover, owners of the remaining 49 percent of National Beef were given the right to demand the Brazilian meatpacker buy their shares at “fair value” after a lock-up that ends five years from now. The potential liability never appeared in any of Marfrig’s public filings and was only brought to light earlier this week by S&P Global Ratings. It was subsequently confirmed by Marfrig on Thursday.

The revelation adds to concerns that Marfrig’s leverage will remain elevated even after selling chicken-nugget maker Keystone Foods LLC to Tyson Foods Inc. in a deal announced Monday. While the company’s managers have committed to cutting net debt to as low as 2.2 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by year-end, S&P sees the ratio closer to 4 times in 2018 and 2019. The National Beef put option combined with other items add about 5 billion reais to Marfrig’s liabilities, S&P said Monday in a report.

“This is very bad,” said Soummo Mukherjee, an analyst at Mizuho Securities USA in New York, adding most investors didn’t know about the put option before S&P’s report.

The case adds to a track record of governance issues and lack of transparency that has undermined investors’ confidence in Brazilian meat companies, Mukherjee said. “Creditors typically apply a discount to these bonds.”

Marfrig shares have dropped 3.7 percent since S&P’s report, compared with a 0.6 percent slip for the benchmark Ibovespa stock index. The company’s $1 billion of notes due in 2025 have lost 1.8 percent since the report.

The National Beef deal assures Marfrig’s capital structure will remain the same at least until 2023, and minority shareholders will be able to sell no more than a third of their shares a year after that, according to the Brazilian company’s press office. It also noted that 15 percent of National Beef is owned by ranchers with long-term supply contracts with the meatpacker, and they chose not to sell their interest during the Marfrig transaction.

Marfrig never intended to hide any information from investors, according to Chief Financial Officer Jose Eduardo Miron. The put terms had been protected by confidentiality terms until the biggest minority shareholder, Leucadia National Corp., was compelled to disclose it in a little-noticed filing in June, Miron said.

It’s unlikely that many investors will choose to sell their shares in five years, the executive said.

“The National Beef deal is a long-term venture,” Miron said. “Any possible exit will occur in a very disciplined manner.”

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., the name under which Leucadia now operates, is National Beef’s largest minority shareholder with a 31 percent stake.

