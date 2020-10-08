(Bloomberg) -- A quarter of the season is in the books and what a wild, injury plagued year it’s already been.

Relative unknowns like running backs James Robinson and Jerick McKinnon have outscored household names like Saquon Barkley and James Conner. Rookie wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson have put up more points than established stars Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin.

But for all the craziness, there are some familiar names at the very top of the leaderboard. Russell Wilson is the highest scoring quarterback in fantasy football, Alvin Kamara leads the way for running backs and Amari Cooper is the top wide receiver.

Before we get to this week’s value plays, lets recap how we did in Week 4 (using the PPR scoring format).

Bulls

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick: (Actual 23.3, Proj. 18.7)

RB: Joe Mixon: (Actual 42.1, Proj. 16.4)

WR: DeVante Parker: (Actual 21, Proj. 15)

Bears

QB: Matt Ryan: (Actual 12.4, Proj. 19.6)

RB: Darrell Henderson: (Actual 4.8, Proj. 11.5)

TE: Evan Engram: (Actual 9.5, Proj. 10.5)

TE: Hayden Hurst: (Actual 9.1, Proj. 10.4)

Week Five Value Picks

QB: Kirk Cousins: The Vikings quarterback will have to throw a ton to keep up with the high-flying Seahawks offense, which is averaging 36 points a game. (Projected for 16.6 points)

QB: Daniel Jones: The Giants offense is awful, but if there is ever a week to get going it’s against the Cowboys who are giving up 37 points a contest. (17.2 points)

RB: David Johnson: Last week Bengals back Joe Mixon erupted for 151 yards rushing and three total TDs against Jacksonville. (15 points)

RB: Damien Harris: Harris is coming off a 100 yard game against the Chiefs. If Cam Newton plays, Pats should have a big lead and pounding the ball against the Broncos. (9.8 points)

WR: Adam Thielen: Will pair him up with Kirk Cousins. Vikings will be playing from behind against the Seahawks. (17.3 points)

WR: Robby Anderson: The Panthers wideout gets the woeful Falcons secondary, which is giving up 342 yards a game. (15.3 points)

TE: Darren Waller: The Raiders tight end is averaging 10 targets a game. Should be very active as the Raiders try to keep up with the Chiefs. (15.9 points)

TE: Greg Olsen: The veteran led the Seahawks in receptions last week against Miami. Could be in for a score against the Vikings. (8 points)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.