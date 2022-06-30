(Bloomberg) -- The Jan. 6 House hearing centered on an insider’s account by a White House aide attracted more than 13 million viewers Tuesday, the most-watched of the committee’s daytime sessions.

The identity of the witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was kept secret until just prior to the hastily-arranged hearing.

“In today’s media landscape those are very strong numbers,” said Brad Adgate, a media consultant.

The hearing was the most-watched program that afternoon, according to Nielsen data, although Adgate said it’s hard to compare the audiences with other shows because it aired on multiple networks.

Hutchinson gave the most gripping testimony yet in the televised sessions by the commitee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, providing a window into the workings of then-President Donald Trump’s inner circle during the attack and days beforehand.

The first hearing, a prime-time session on June 9 that most of the major broadcast and cable news networks aired live, attracted an estimated 20 million viewers.

Subsequent sessions, aired in the daytime, have drawn 10 million to 11 million until Tuesday’s.

