The U.S. economic recovery’s strength has consistently surprised over the past several months, thanks in part to steadfast consumer finances that were underpinned by robust government aid and ultra-low interest rates

The three months of squabbling over a new round of virus relief moved no closer to a resolution over the weekend, all but extinguishing the prospects of a stimulus bill being written, voted on, and signed into law by President Donald Trump before the election

A second wave of Covid-19 is threatening the economic recovery and fiscal stimulus remains unlikely before the U.S. election. The outcome of the election is likely to be the decisive factor shaping the next stimulus package -- a critical determinate of the growth outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics