Surprising U.S. Recovery, Stimulus Talks, Strong China: Eco Day
The U.S. economic recovery’s strength has consistently surprised over the past several months, thanks in part to steadfast consumer finances that were underpinned by robust government aid and ultra-low interest rates
- The three months of squabbling over a new round of virus relief moved no closer to a resolution over the weekend, all but extinguishing the prospects of a stimulus bill being written, voted on, and signed into law by President Donald Trump before the election
- A second wave of Covid-19 is threatening the economic recovery and fiscal stimulus remains unlikely before the U.S. election. The outcome of the election is likely to be the decisive factor shaping the next stimulus package -- a critical determinate of the growth outlook, according to Bloomberg Economics
- If China’s economy -- which is already recovering swiftly from the coronavirus shock -- can stick to the growth trajectory of recent years, it’ll surpass the U.S. within the next decade
- Investors banking on a coronavirus vaccine to save the world economy next year need to temper their ambitions as scientists warn of a long, difficult road ahead
- Three Group of Seven interest-rate decisions this week, along with data accounting for 40% of global gross domestic product, will provide a temperature check for the world economy
