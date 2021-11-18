(Bloomberg) -- Virus surveillance systems and the need for fairer distribution of vaccines dominated discussions on day two of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, with Bill Gates and Tony Blair among those weighing in as Covid-19 continues to shape the global agenda.

To better prepare for pandemics, several thousand experts at the World Health Organization level could be deployed to spot and fight infectious diseases, Gates said in an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. A lot of the risk of future pandemics comes from Sub-Saharan Africa, Gates said. Any surveillance system should be able to function even when governments are dysfunctional or uninterested in sharing information, he said, adding that the world also needs to build capacity to develop vaccines and antivirals faster.

For “a few tens of billions,” it would be possible to build a set of tools within 8 to 10 years along with surveillance capacity at the global level, the Microsoft Corp. co-founder said by video link. “Which means for a pathogen like this we pay 1% of the price that we did this time.”

“I am a little surprised we are not yet focused on this” -- Bill Gates speaking with John Micklethwait about virus surveillance.

Covid has killed more than 5 million worldwide, and public health experts have repeatedly warned that wider levels of vaccinations are needed in developing and poor nations, many of which have faced severe shortfalls of inoculations.

Blair said access to vaccines has been “a big problem” and that it was important to ensure countries can absorb the large amounts coming available. Longer-term, developing countries should have capacity to manufacture vaccines to be much better prepared, the former U.K. prime minister said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua. It is also critical to have the right data systems to accelerate scientific progress, he said.

Without vaccine equality, the recovery “will be stuck at the starting gate,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video-link address. Only 5% of Africans are fully vaccinated against the virus, which is both immoral and dangerous, he said.

More from the New Economy Forum

Gates Says Covid Deaths May Drop to Flu Levels by Mid-2022

Bayer CEO Baumann Says Labor Costs Will Increase Next Year

Illumina CEO Warns Against Building Bias Into Gene Therapies

Paulson Warns of ‘Dangerous’ World If China-U.S. Tensions Worsen

Here’s How Elon Musk Should Spend $6 Billion to Feed the World

Meanwhile, health-company leaders agreed that a push to waive intellectual property rights of drugmakers could unintentionally limit the response to a future pandemic.

Caribou Biosciences Chief Executive Officer Rachel Haurwitz said companies like hers “don’t exist without IP” and that it is crucial in helping raise capital and take on the risk of developing new therapies. Roche Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer Bill Anderson said the world is in line to receive billions of Covid vaccines next year thanks to “free enterprise companies with IP that have the money to invest in plants.”

“If you take away that IP protection and you jeopardize that, we won’t be ready for the next pandemic,” Anderson said.

Waive Pharma’s Vaccine Rights? What That Would Mean: QuickTake

Here are some of the other areas that dominated the day’s discussions in Singapore:

Climate Change:

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson described China as ground zero for climate change, in that its success in decarbonizing could transform the global outlook, whereas failure would “doom us to disastrous outcomes.”

“The threat of the climate challenge is so great that hopefully necessity will be the mother of cooperation,” Paulson said in an address.

The inextricable relationship between climate change and agriculture too often focuses on the sector’s carbon emissions, not on vulnerabilities in the food chain that will be most exposed to global warming, according to Gro Intelligence Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sara Menker. As climate change hits agriculture, countries are responding to scarcities by enforcing export curbs, restricting access for net-importing countries.

U.S.-China Relations

Blair said he welcomed the summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping as the relationship between the U.S. and China remains key to global stability this century. Europe needs to be part of the conversation and America, as an ally, should be sensitive to the region’s concerns, he said.

Blair also said China’s relationship with Taiwan is a “big anxiety” and that it is important for the West to understand Beijing’s position and how deep its “One China” policy is, while the Chinese side needs to understand that “Taiwan is not the same as Hong Kong.”

Those comments followed Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong saying late Wednesday that tensions over Taiwan risk leading to a miscalculation between the U.S. and China. “We should be concerned,” he said.

Hong Kong Reopening

HSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said he doesn’t have any plans to visit Hong Kong at the moment. Quinn said he went to Hong Kong late last year, spending two weeks in quarantine and then four weeks meeting with clients.

“It’s important for Hong Kong to establish what they need to establish with China on reopening,” he said in an interview with Lacqua. “I don’t want to do anything that may jeopardize that. I would love to get back to Hong Kong as soon as I can and when the authorities feel it’s right for me to go back, I will.”

Gene Therapy

Gene-based therapies could skew to a subset of the global population unless businesses and governments collect enough data from more backgrounds and communities, Illumina Inc. Chief Executive Officer Francis deSouza said, noting that therapies are more attuned to Caucasian genomes as they account for “over 70% of those we have today.”

Wasted Healthcare

Experts say about 25% of healthcare is wasted, but Roche’s Anderson said he thinks it could be higher. Somewhere between 30% and 70% of people treated with a medicine will not benefit from it. It could do enormous good for human health and costs if there was testing and better targeted therapies, he said.

Supply Chains and Inflation

The world is seeing a significant increase in freight rates, Bayer AG Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Manus Cranny. He said his company was pivoting to airfreight, which is even more expensive but effective in transporting important goods. Bayer is also feeling the effect of rising energy prices and material costs, and expects labor costs will increase in 2022.

Cargill Inc. Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan expects food prices to stay elevated next year as supply-chain disruptions persist. He also highlighted labor shortages as a risk. HSBC’s Quinn said oil prices will remain high and that controlling inflation will be an art rather than a science.

World food prices climbed to a decade high in October, putting even greater pressure on households and potentially worsening global hunger. Bad weather has also affected harvests.

(Corrects spelling of Lee Hsien Loong in third paragraph under U.S.-China Relations sub-heading.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.