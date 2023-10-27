(Bloomberg) -- British landlords are set to sell off their rental properties at triple the pace of two years ago after a jump in mortgage costs and tighter rules on letting made the business less profitable, a leading tax consultant said.

About 15% of rental property owners are likely to leave the rental market this year because of the pressures, according to a survey of 2,081 landlords and tenants conducted in July by the advisory firm Cornerstone Tax. That’s about three times the pace recorded two years ago, said David Hannah, group chair of Cornerstone, which is based in Leicester in central England.

“Many of these landlords took out mortgages on buy-to-let schemes during a period of sustained low interest rates,” Hannah said. “Fast forward to 2023, and the pressure currently facing landlords is simply too much.”

The findings are among the few tangible bits of evidence pointing toward people being forced to sell properties in the UK. That may increase the supply of properties in what’s become a stagnant market, with transactions dropping to levels prevailing during pandemic lockdowns.

While lenders say house prices have been sliding for months and are about half way through an expected 10% drop, so far there’s been little evidence of pressures as severe as the ones that prompted a crash in prices in the early 1990s.

Those pressures are likely to build in the coming months after the quickest series in interest rates hikes from the Bank of England in three decades. The hikes drove mortgage rates to near the highest since the end of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Landlords were already struggling to cope with new environmental regulations requiring certificates on the energy efficiency of the places they rent out. The Treasury also tightened tax rules that were advantageous for landlords, reducing the margin that can be made from buy-to-let properties.

Those forces together may prompt more landlords to sell at a moment that homeowners are also struggling with the cost of living. Almost a quarter of British mortgage holders are considering selling up after the surge in borrowing costs, with 22% considering moving to a cheaper home as they refinance loans at at much higher rates, a survey by the accounting firm KPMG showed in September.

A drop in the number of rental properties on the market would increase pressures on tenants, who are having to pay double-digit increases to stay in properties. Rents are set to rise 25% by 2026 as landlords pass on cost increases, while higher rates are keeping prospective first-time buyers in the rentals market, a report by Hamptons International found in September.

Tenants are being squeezed by a jump in demand and a drop in the supply of properties available. Almost a fifth of tenants had to move house five times in less than five years due to landlords selling up or because they couldn’t afford the rent increase, the Cornerstone report found.

Landlords paid 40% more mortgage interest in August than in the same month last year, according to separate research from Hamptons International. Mortgaged landlords handed over an average of 37% of their rental income to pay interest in August, up from 28% a year earlier.

The rental shortage is about to get worse in London where the cost of renting a room has already surpassed £1,000 a month for the first time.

“We are generally seeing an exodus of landlords from the capital and South East, looking towards the North East of England instead,” Hannah said. “It’s a region that’s seen the highest growth in property prices in the last twelve months, with many seeing it as a much safer investment than the capital.”

--With assistance from Tom Rees and Damian Shepherd.

