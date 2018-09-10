1h ago
Surviving Next Crisis, Tax Cut 2.0, Surging U.S. Wages: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- Ten years ago this week, Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed, triggering the worst financial crisis in almost a century. Here’s why it still reverberates today
- House Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would make the 2017 tax cuts for individuals permanent as November elections loom
- U.S. wages are actually surging, a new Fed research paper shows
- Bank Indonesia has been the most aggressive central bank in Asia this year, not only on interest rates but on foreign-currency intervention
- Britain’s famous boy wizard Harry Potter may have the magic to revive the U.K. economy, says the Bank of England’s newest policy maker
- Cambodia’s capital may be experiencing one of the world’s fastest property booms —- thanks to Chinese builders and buyers
