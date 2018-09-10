Surviving Next Crisis, Tax Cut 2.0, Surging U.S. Wages: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Ten years ago this week, Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed, triggering the worst financial crisis in almost a century. Here’s why it still reverberates today

House Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would make the 2017 tax cuts for individuals permanent as November elections loom

U.S. wages are actually surging, a new Fed research paper shows

Bank Indonesia has been the most aggressive central bank in Asia this year, not only on interest rates but on foreign-currency intervention

Britain’s famous boy wizard Harry Potter may have the magic to revive the U.K. economy, says the Bank of England’s newest policy maker

Cambodia’s capital may be experiencing one of the world’s fastest property booms —- thanks to Chinese builders and buyers

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.