(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

  • Ten years ago this week, Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed, triggering the worst financial crisis in almost a century. Here’s why it still reverberates today
  • House Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would make the 2017 tax cuts for individuals permanent as November elections loom
  • U.S. wages are actually surging, a new Fed research paper shows
  • Bank Indonesia has been the most aggressive central bank in Asia this year, not only on interest rates but on foreign-currency intervention
  • Britain’s famous boy wizard Harry Potter may have the magic to revive the U.K. economy, says the Bank of England’s newest policy maker
  • Cambodia’s capital may be experiencing one of the world’s fastest property booms —- thanks to Chinese builders and buyers

