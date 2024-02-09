(Bloomberg) -- Sushi is one of Japan’s most iconic cuisines with fans around the world, but in its home country restaurants are closing their business at the fastest pace since the Covid pandemic days in 2020.

Rising material prices, staff shortages and reduction of Covid-era support measures have hit sushi joints in Japan. Five restaurants went bankrupt in Japan in January, the most in a month since August 2020, according to research firm Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd.

Failures of Japan’s sushi restaurants this year may exceed the 30 cases marked in 2020, as smaller restaurants find it a challenge to operate at a time when inflation is causing food and utility costs to go up. The need to repay Covid-era loans adds to their burden, Tokyo Shoko Research said in a report.

After suffering through decades of falling prices in a deflationary economy, Japan was hit too by the worldwide surge in inflation in the past couple of years. Rising import prices and a weakening yen pushed up the cost of living for Japanese households not accustomed to inflation.

Food inflation jumped to multi-decade highs last year, with the price of fish increasing by 14.8% from a year earlier in May, according to data released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan.

Corporate bankruptcies have been rising overall in Japan, but the service sector including restaurants has been hardest hit, seeing the largest number of failures. Last year, 45 ramen restaurants went bankrupt, about twice as many as the previous year, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

