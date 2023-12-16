(Bloomberg) -- In a sprawling 60,000-square foot J Sainsbury Plc superstore in south London, two sushi chefs are hard at work chopping raw fish and handling sticky rice. Passing shoppers are offered free samples and baskets are steadily loaded with the freshly-prepared goods.

It’s a surprising scene given the country’s cost-of-living crisis, especially at a time of year more associated with roast turkey and cocktail sausages. But sushi kiosks are increasingly common in British supermarkets, succeeding where delicatessens and counters selling fish and meat have failed.

Deli counters were a long-standing staple in UK grocery stores, having become fashionable in the late 1980s. However, big supermarket brands have been pulling back from counters run by their own staff, amid an intense price war with discount retailers Aldi and Lidl.

Sushi kiosks, operated by external companies, are filling the gap.

Earlier this year Tesco Plc closed all its remaining meat, fish and hot deli counters, saying shoppers preferred buying packaged products from the aisles. Sainsbury has been shutting cafes along with some of its hot-food counters and simplifying its bakeries.

“That’s precisely why we’re so relevant,” said Luke Jensen, executive chairman at Hana Group, which runs 170 Sushi Gourmet kiosks for Sainsbury and 23 under the Mai Sushi brand at Marks & Spencer Group Plc. “It’s creating a draw that otherwise wouldn’t exist. What was already a challenged area economically for stores has become even more challenging for them.”

While not cheap, the counters may be tempting customers who are reluctant to spend more on a trip to a sushi restaurant while budgets are squeezed by Britain’s stubbornly high inflation.

Growth Opportunity

Seven years ago there wasn’t a market for these kinds of sushi kiosks in the UK, said Jensen, even though restaurants like Yo! Sushi were well established.

Hana, owned by private equity firm Permira, is not alone. Competitor Kelly Deli operates 130 counters in Waitrose stores, Yo! opened its 300th kiosk with Tesco Plc earlier this year with plans to keep expanding, and Panku Streetfood has stands with Asda. Both Panku and Yo! are owned by Japanese food business Snowfox Group.

The kiosks are a low-risk model for supermarkets because they operate as stores within a store. Hana handles wages for its staff, waste from the site and makes sure the kiosks turn a profit. In turn they pay a percentage of sales to the grocer.

Jensen started the role at Hana after leading Ocado Group Plc’s solutions business for nearly seven years. He sees €7 billion ($7.7 billion) of growth opportunities in its existing markets of US, UK, France, Spain, Belgium, Italy and Eastern Europe, both through deepening partnerships with retailers and gaining new clients.

Beyond supermarkets, the company operates kiosks in Madrid University and University College London, Tenerife Airport and some workplaces. New territories to explore include Germany, Scandinavia, Switzerland and the Netherlands, Jensen said.

