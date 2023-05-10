(Bloomberg) -- Sushil Wadhwani, a former Bank of England policy maker, said it would be “unwise” for the UK central bank to lift interest rates to 5% because the US is increasingly likely to tumble into recession.

The economist who started his own hedge fund after leaving the BOE’s rate-setting panel in 2002 had previously thought that UK rates would probably need to rise to that level to rein in double-digit inflation. He was one of the BOE’s most dovish members when he was on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee.

“I was on record as saying rates would get to 5% or higher,” he said Wednesday in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “In recent weeks I’ve been wobbling about this because I’ve become more worried about the US economy.”

Turmoil in the banking industry in the US has tightened credit conditions and raise the risk of an economic slump. First Republic Bancorp tumbled into the hands of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and shares of PacWest Bancorp have plunged on concern about its outlook.

Investors also are increasingly worried that the US Treasury could default on its liabilities because of political gridlock on budget discussions between President Joe Biden and Republicans in Congress.

British markets are braced for a quarter-point increase in the BOE’s key lending rate on Thursday, which is currently 4.25%.

Wadhwani also said that:

The BOE should scrap its forward guidance, instead signaling that their next actions depend on economic data.

Inflation “should easily fall meaningfully in 2023,” but there’s still questions whether it drops back to 2%.

He responded to BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill’s remark that people in Britain should accept they’re poorer. Wadhwani said: “Personally, I’d have stuck to my knitting and focused on the fact I was going to raise rates as much as necessary to bring rates down. The burden of how that’s shared is up to the private sector.”

