(Bloomberg) -- Police arrested a man accused of involvement in a series of killings that left 11 people dead in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan and shook a country unaccustomed to mass violence.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they captured 32-year-old Myles Sanderson on Wednesday afternoon near Rosthern, about 65 kilometers northeast of the city of Saskatoon.

Sanderson and his brother Damien were the subjects of an intense manhunt after a stabbing spree on Labor Day weekend in the James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby community of Weldon that left 10 people dead and nearly 20 injured. Damien Sanderson’s body was later discovered with wounds that police said did not appear to be self-inflicted.

The killings gripped a country where mass violence is relatively rare and guns are more tightly controlled than in the US. People enjoying the holiday weekend in Canada’s prairie provinces received phone alerts urging them to be on the lookout for the suspects.

“This kind of violence or any kind of violence has no place in our country,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

Two years ago, an individual killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in an episode of gun violence that has resulted in a formal public inquiry. In 2019, two men suspected of killing three people in northern British Columbia evaded capture for weeks, before their bodies were found in Manitoba with fatal wounds that investigators determined were self-inflicted.

