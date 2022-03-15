(Bloomberg) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a string of shootings of homeless men in Washington and New York that increased already-spiking concerns about public safety, officials announced early Tuesday.

The man is currently being questioned by police in Washington, where officials didn’t release any further details about his arrest.

Between March 3 and March 9, three men were shot in Washington, one fatally. And this past weekend, at least two men were shot in New York City and one died. Officials realized the cases were related after a police captain saw images of a suspect in New York on social media who fit the description of the D.C. gunman.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives then confirmed the same gun was used in all five shootings. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday it was unclear where the suspect was from.

The attacks on a vulnerable population come as the mayors of both cities grapple with high-profile outbursts of violence and increases in some kinds of crime that have hamstrung efforts to draw tourists and restart their economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York and D.C. police offered $25,000 apiece and ATF offered $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shootings.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, who blamed the attacks on the “over-proliferation of guns,” Monday called on members of the public to study the images shared by both police departments of the suspect.

“Someone knows this person,” he said. “We’re asking for the public to help find him.”

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that investigators are working with other cities to see if any other shootings might be related.

In Washington, violent crime is up 20% so far this year compared with the same period of 2021. New York City shooting incidents are up 14% this year compared with the year before.

