(Bloomberg) -- A police officer was injured and a suspect was detained after a reported shooting in Mexico City’s International Airport.

“A few minutes ago, Mexico City police personnel in an operation to persecute alleged criminals had a confrontation in the vicinity of Carlos Leon Avenue, resulting in one police officer injured and one detained,” the airport said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The security protocols of the navy, airport security and auxiliary police were activated immediately.”

Images broadcast on Foro TV showed people at the terminal crouching behind pillars and airline desks for cover. No passengers or visitors were at risk, according to the statement. Authorities are looking into the incident and police were mobilized around the airport.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.