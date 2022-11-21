(Bloomberg) -- The suspect in the weekend shooting that killed five and injured more than two dozen at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, was arrested on suspicion of murder and bias-motivated crimes, according to online court records.

The records show that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of five charges of murder and five charges of causing bodily injury in a bias-motivated crime for Saturday’s mass shooting at Club Q. Authorities and witnesses say Aldrich entered the nightclub with a rifle and handgun and began firing. Patrons at the club were able to subdue the gunman, preventing more people from being killed, authorities said Sunday.

The charges, filed Sunday, are arrest-only, meaning they are subject to change. Prosecutors will file formal charges. Prosecutors asked that the affidavit for the arrest warrant be sealed, saying that if made public it would jeopardize their investigation. A magistrate granted the request.

Local officials are expected to give an update in the case Monday. Aldrich is hospitalized for injuries he sustained while being subdued and no court date has been set. Authorities said Sunday they were investigating a motive for the shooting, including whether it was a hate crime.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.