(Bloomberg) -- Alexandre Fonseca, the former co-chief executive officer of Altice, is leaving the company six months after Portuguese prosecutors opened a corruption investigation into individuals connected to the telecommunications group.

The 49-year-old, who ran the group’s Portuguese unit when the alleged acts of corruption, money laundering and tax fraud took place, has not been named as a suspect by prosecutors and has denied any wrongdoing.

“Altice group and I have reached an agreement that puts an end to a relationship of more than a decade,” Fonseca said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Fonseca’s departure comes as Altice, owned by French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, races to sell assets in an effort to cut its $60 billion debt pile. Altice Portugal is up for sale, with Saudi Telecom Co. among the potential buyers, Bloomberg reported last month.

Fonseca, who was also chairman of Altice’s units in the US and Portugal, has been on leave since July, when the probe was announced. At the time he said he was temporarily stepping down to “fully protect and safeguard” the company.

Altice Portugal confirmed Fonseca’s departure in an emailed statement.

Fonseca, a computer engineer who refused to wear a tie, was widely considered a rising star at Altice — an outgoing, hands-on executive whose strong technical and communication skills earned him the trust of co-founders Patrick Drahi and Armando Pereira.

Pereira was detained last year and later released on a €10 million ($11 million) bail as part of the Portuguese investigation.

