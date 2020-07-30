(Bloomberg) --

Ivory Coast’s ruling party nominated President Alassane Ouattara to run for a third term, as the main opposition leader warned it would be illegal.

The Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace asked the president to seek reelection at a convention in Abidjan, the commercial hub. It’s selection of Ouattara, 78, follows the death this month of his preferred successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Ouattara will announce his decision on whether to accept the nomination “very soon” and will address the nation to explain what’s at stake for the country, he told delegates. “Ivory Coast shouldn’t be in the hands of those who could let the country tip over into violence, disorder and the pursuit of private interests.”

Opposition leader Henri Konan Bedie rejected Ouattara’s candidacy, which he said is barred by the nation’s constitution. People in the West African nation are “ready to oppose” it, he said in an interview with France 24.

Since coming to power in 2011, Ouattara presided over annual economic growth of at least 7%. His presidency ushered in a period of stability for the world’s top cocoa grower, where elections have historically been fraught. While the law imposes a two-term limit, he has argued the adoption of a new constitution after his first term in 2016 allows him to run again.

Ouattara is unlikely to decide on whether to run or not until after the 40-day commemoration of Gon Coulibaly’s death, which is set to take place on Aug. 16, said Tochi Eni-Kalu, an Africa analyst at the Washington, D.C.-based Eurasia Group. Gon Coulibaly died July 8 after collapsing at a cabinet meeting.

If Ouattara does run, he would be up against several former allies, including Bedie, 86, who withdrew his party from the ruling coalition in 2018. Bedie heads the country’s biggest opposition group, the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast, and served as president for four years until he was ousted in a bloodless 1999 coup. He backed Ouattara until they fell out over his succession.

“From the point of view of the law, President Alassane Ouattara is going for a new election and we don’t have any problem choosing him as our candidate,” Adama Bictogo, the ruling party’s executive director, said in an interview. “Let everyone submit their candidacy and the constitutional council will decide. Bedie is short of arguments.”

Uncertainty about the future leadership of Ivory Coast has weighed on the West African nation’s dollar securities, which haven’t returned anything in July, compared with the 3.3% average for 15 national issuers. The yield on Ivorian dollar bonds due in 2032 rose four basis points to 6.36% on Thursday.

