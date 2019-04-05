Suspicious Packages Sent to BOE Declared Safe, Police Say

(Bloomberg) -- The area around the Bank of England in central London was brief closed on Friday after the U.K. central bank received two “suspicious packages,” according to the police. The cordon was lifted after the packs were deemed safe.

A BOE spokeswoman declined to comment on the incident.

The three-century-old central bank is based at the heart of London’s financial district on a busy intersection and close to a Underground stop. The closure occurred during Friday’s rush hour.

