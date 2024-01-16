(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Yass, the founder of market-making firm Susquehanna International Group, donated $6 million to Greg Abbott’s campaign as the Texas governor’s national profile grows following his aggressive approach to the border, migrants and education.

Yass wrote the check last month, marking the largest single political donation in the state’s history, according to Abbott’s campaign office. A representative for Yass declined to comment.

Yass, a GOP megadonor worth $29.3 billion, has given millions to national and state elections, with a focus on his home state of Pennsylvania. He’s been particularly active supporting school choice programs in which taxpayer money is used to pay for private education, which Abbott has also unsuccessfully pushed for in Texas.

Yass has held a stake in ByteDance Ltd., parent company of the popular social-media app TikTok. The app has drawn ire from lawmakers, particularly Republicans, because of concerns that the Chinese government is using it to spy on users and exert influence.

