(Bloomberg) -- Bart Smith, head of the the digital asset group at Susquehanna International, owned the Tesla Model S Plaid that burst into flames on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, the New York Post reported.

Smith was driving the new vehicle in Haverford, a Philadelphia suburb, when the incident happened, the newspaper said. His firm held about $1.1 billion worth of Tesla shares as of March 31, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Smith and his representative didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Though rare, electric vehicle fires do happen and present unique challenges for first responders. The Merion Fire Company of Ardmore and Gladwyne Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Rose Lane in Haverford, Pennsylvania, where the car was fully engulfed. Firefighters were on the scene for over three hours, keeping a continual stream of water on the blaze to cool the vehicle down for almost 90 minutes, according to local fire department posts that have since been removed.

The Plaid version of the Model S is Tesla’s fastest car to date, and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk handed over the first Plaid vehicles at the company’s factory in Fremont, California, on June 10.

