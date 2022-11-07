(Bloomberg) -- Alternative investment firm Astarte Capital Partners is seeking to raise $350 million for a second fund that’s focused on sustainable infrastructure and hard assets.

The firm is looking in particular for investments that will give exposure to energy transition technologies, waste management, digital assets and food security, Co-Founder Teresa Farmaki said in an interview.

Astarte, which is based in London and has offices in Toronto and Sydney, invests in sustainable assets by backing specialized firms that manage them. That includes companies like SilviPar, a forest development company, and Houston-based QAI Capital, which was founded this year to invest in clean energy, technology infrastructure and other assets with an emphasis on decarbonization.

Founded eight years ago by a husband-and-wife team, Astarte tries to find “mid-market” opportunities in real assets that are below the radar of large fund managers, Farmaki said.

“We created a company to bridge that gap and be able to source these good teams and make them investable for a wider audience of institutional investors -- including ourselves,” she said.

Its first fund, which has $1 billion under management, holds investments in real estate, forestry, and mid-market infrastructure. Astarte’s real estate vehicle is targeted toward “urban regeneration,” buying value properties that have been neglected or are in a general need of repositioning, Farmaki said. Astarte partnered with Yoo Capital Investment Management to buy and redevelop the Saville Theatre in London.

Instead of a traditional fee structure of 2% plus 20% of profits over a benchmark, Astarte charges a minimal management fee for the first three years of the fund, then splits earnings between its partners, investors and itself, Co-Founder Stavros Siokos said.

The fundraising comes at a challenging time for private equity firms, which are facing a more difficult deal environment with interest rates at the highest levels for more than a decade. The worsening macroeconomic outlook is causing some institutional investors to plan reductions in their allocations to private equity and venture capital funds.

“The rest of 2022 will be tough but investors need to allocate,” Siokos said. “Volatility is opportunity.” Astarte aims to make five or six investments from the new fund.

