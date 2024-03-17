(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan’s government ordered all of the nation’s schools to close indefinitely because of a heat wave that could see temperatures rise to as high as 45C (113F).

The hot weather is likely to continue for at least two weeks, the Ministry of Health said in a statement dated March 16.

“This extreme weather condition poses serious health hazards to children, particularly young learners and adults with underlying health conditions,” it said. “During the closure of the schools, parents are advised to stop their children from playing outdoors.”

South Sudan is “highly vulnerable” to the effects of climate change, including the gradual increase in temperature and extreme events like flooding, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The East African nation is already facing one of the world’s worst hunger crises globally because of conflict, with more than 7.1 million people — half the population — facing extreme and deadly hunger, according to Oxfam International.

