(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s capital city elected a new centrist mayor after a surprisingly contentious campaign that divided members of the country’s governing Liberal Party.

Mark Sutcliffe staved off a strong challenge from Catherine McKenney, a city councilor and social justice activist who had attracted support from many high-profile Liberals, including former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and two former advisers to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gerald Butts and Tyler Meredith.

But Sutcliffe, a former broadcaster with deep roots in Ottawa, had the backing of its business establishment and almost all of the federal lawmakers representing local districts around the city. He is widely seen as the ideological successor to Jim Watson, who is retiring after 12 years as mayor.

McKenney, who was seeking to become the first mayor of a major Canadian city to identify as transgender non-binary, was among the most vocal politicians during protests that paralyzed the downtown core of the Canadian capital in February. The weekslong occupation ended after Trudeau invoked federal emergency powers and a massive police operation cleared the streets.

