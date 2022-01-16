Suu Kyi Must Be Part of Myanmar Peace Talks, Philippines Says

(Bloomberg) -- Aung San Suu Kyi must be involved in Myanmar’s peace process, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement that condemned the sentencing of the deposed leader to another four years in prison.

“Suu Kyi is indispensable in a democratic restoration that will pose no threat of anarchy, dissolution, and civil conflict,” Locsin said Sunday.

He echoed calls made by Norway’s foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt saying that Myanmar’s military leadership should release political prisoners, respect the rule of law and human rights, and end violence.

The Philippine official said he will work with colleagues in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in coming weeks to find measures that will ease the suffering of the people of Myanmar and that will include Suu Kyi.

The minister’s comments came after Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that Asean should continue to exclude Myanmar’s junta leaders from meetings until headway is made on an agreement that includes an end to violence.

Cambodian PM Visits Myanmar as First Foreign Leader Since Coup

Locsin also said he welcomed the recent visit of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to Myanmar. His Malaysian counterpart on Jan. 13 criticized Hun Sen for taking unilateral action in meeting Myanmar’s junta leader.

