(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s ruling party led by Aung San Suu Kyi looked set to retain power, taking an early lead in results from the country’s second election since the end of military rule almost a decade ago.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won 24 seats to the national assembly and 23 seats in provincial parliaments, according to preliminary data compiled by the ruling party. The nation’s de facto leader retained her seat in the lower house from Yangon township by a landslide, according to local media.

President Win Myint, Vice President Henry Van Htio and ruling party senior leader May Win Myint were also among early winners, according to election commission officials.

Another five-year term will allow Suu Kyi and her government to fulfill some of their pledges to revive the economy and ensure internal peace. The country’s first civilian-led government in more than five decades has delivered on some reforms, including liberalization of the banking, insurance and education sectors and curbing inflation.

The challenges awaiting Suu Kyi also include a rampant coronavirus outbreak and the need to raise the living standard of about a third of the population which lives in poverty. Businesses remain mired in red tape, and accusations of genocide against the country’s Muslim Rohingya population are still a concern for foreign investors.

Surging Epidemic

Myanmar went to the polls amid a surging epidemic, with the Union Election Commission pledging that preventive measures at the polling stations would minimize voters’ risks of getting infected.

About 37.3 million people were eligible to vote in the election, where 5,639 candidates from 87 political parties vied for 1,117 seats at the central parliament and regional assemblies, according to the Union Election Commission. The military, known as Tatmadaw, takes 25% of all seats at the national legislature and provincial assemblies, according to the 2008 Constitution.

The voter turnout was almost 85%, according to Aye Lwin, a member of NLD’s economic committee. The ruling party “will win enough seats to easily form a government”, Myo Yan Naung Thein, a senior researcher of NLD, wrote on Facebook.

While the NLD won a total of 887 seats in the 2015 election, analysts predict a smaller victory this time as parties formed along ethnic lines garner more support.

Ethnic Parties

“Ethnic parties are stronger than ever before,” and the chief ministers of some states have become less popular because of their performance, said Nang Raw Zahkung, director of policy and strategy at Nyein (Shalom) Foundation. “It will end up splitting the vote” among people of different ethnicities, she said.

Min Zaw Oo, executive director at Myanmar Institute of Peace and Security, said the NLD could negotiate with some ethnic parties to form a coalition government if it doesn’t get enough seats to form one by itself. The military, known as Tatmadaw, takes 25% of all seats at the national legislature and provincial assemblies, according to the 2008 Constitution.

Investors predict Myanmar’s economy will face strong headwinds in the short term because of the impact of Covid-19, even as longer-term prospects remain positive.

“The next five years are very crucial years for Myanmar’s economic transformation, and the next government needs to make the right moves,” said Lim Chong Chong, founder of Ascent Capital Partners which launched Singapore’s first Myanmar-focused fund. The next government should prioritize improving power generation and logistics infrastructure, digitalization and human capital development, he said.

