(Bloomberg) -- At this year’s New York International Auto Show, it’s going to be lunchtime before a brand has anything other than a new SUV to show.

Toyota, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and Subaru will kick off the festivities Wednesday with five introductions of all-new or refreshed sport utility vehicles, one after another.

Automakers are peppering American showrooms with fresh product for SUV segments, as the industry is coming off a year in which demand was strong whether they were hawking compact crossovers or big, brute utes. Passenger cars cratered to a record low of roughly 30 percent of industry sales, and that share may still have further to drop before bottoming out.

Here are the key developments of the show thus far:

Huge Screen Is Highlight of Highlander (12:01 a.m. New York)

Toyota Motor Corp. is upping the ante in the competitive mid-size SUV market with its latest Highlander, recasting the three-row kid hauler with a new-look exterior and an optional 12.3-inch touchscreen inside that will be biggest in the segment, according to the company.

The fourth generation of the SUV is 2.36 inches longer, increasing cargo area and boosting legroom between the second and third rows. Toyota also upgraded the available hybrid powertrain by increasing fuel efficiency by 17 percent over the previous generation to an estimated combined 34 miles per gallon.

All these tweaks to one of Toyota’s most popular U.S. models will help Highlander stay strong in an increasingly crowded segment, with old rivals including the Honda Pilot now having to duke it out with new challengers such as the Subaru Ascent, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride.

Lincoln’s Curvy Corsair Goes After Youngsters (12:01 a.m.)

Ford Motor Co.’s long-lagging luxury brand is trying to build off its hit Navigator SUV with a winner for the entry-level segment where buyers first step up to premium models.

It’ll be a tall order for the new Corsair crossover debuting at this week’s show. German and Japanese offerings like the Audi Q5 and Acura RDX outsell Lincoln’s MKC -- the compact SUV that Corsair is replacing -- by 3-to-1.

Ford reckons keeping the price low and going higher tech with Corsair will help whittle down the average age of Lincoln buyers from 63, which is about a decade above the industry norm.

