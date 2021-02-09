Suzanne Clark To Be First Woman to Lead U.S. Chamber of Commerce

(Bloomberg) -- Suzanne Clark, the president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will take over as chief executive officer of the powerful Washington lobbying group next month.

Clark will replace the chamber’s longtime chief, Tom Donohue, the group announced Tuesday. The chamber is facing challenges that include economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and Democratic control of Congress and the White House.

“American businesses are dealing with the uncertainty of the pandemic, the challenges of a recession and uneven recovery, stark shifts in government leadership and policy, and near-constant disruptions being driven by rapid technological advancement,” Clark said in a statement.

She also cited “tremendous opportunities for businesses to serve people and communities in new ways, to create a stronger and more competitive economy, and to innovate for the future.”

The chamber has long been allied with Republicans in its push for pro-business policies, yet Clark takes over at a politically delicate moment: The group has found itself out of step with trade and immigration policy under President Donald Trump and increasingly flirted with bipartisanship despite its concerns over Democratic economic policy.

The group condemned Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and promised to pull donations to some members of Congress, even as it has also pledged to fight moves by progressive Democrats on wages, labor and healthcare.

