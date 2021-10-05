(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the nation’s incoming government will seek a new type of capitalism that helps tackle wealth inequality, but on questions around the sale tax, debt and the central bank he sounded like the official he replaced a day earlier.

“I’ll be seeking to bring about a new form of capitalism that creates a virtuous cycle of growth and wider wealth distribution,” Suzuki said at his inaugural press conference Tuesday, a day after succeeding long-serving finance chief Taro Aso.

Suzuki’s boss, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, came into office this week dangling the promise of a new type of capitalism that would redistribute wealth. Economists said its too soon to determine whether the ideas were a re-branding of old policies ahead of national elections this month or something more consequential.

Suzuki said the Kishida administration was considering tax breaks for companies that raise pay, a more proactive policy than predecessors that simply tried to use the bully pulpit of the prime minister’s office to browbeat companies into raising wages, to little avail.

But on the key policy areas, Suzuki’s ideas sounded a lot like Abenomics in slightly different language. He said the administration would focus on bold monetary policy, nimble fiscal policy and a growth strategy, essentially the same outline as the three arrows that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prescribed for the economy.

Although the BOJ’s bond-buying and aggressive monetary easing has been criticized in some corners as widening the wealth gap because it rewards stock owners so heavily, Suzuki suggested the administration wants the bank to stay the course.

He said the Kishida government wants Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his colleagues to continue aiming for their 2% inflation target and to keep deciding policy independently.

Any retreat from the BOJ on easing would be disastrous for Japan’s finances, given its enormous debt burden.

On the debt, Suzuki repeated Aso’s mantra that Japan is in a severe financial situation and needs to keep the market’s trust.

