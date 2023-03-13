21m ago
SVB Collapse Sends Fed Rate Trajectory on Lower Path: In Charts
(Bloomberg) -- The macro backdrop has shifted aggressively amid the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Eurodollar futures move to once again price cuts for the second half of 2023:
US 2-year yields see their largest three-day slump since the Black Monday financial scare of 1987:
Breakevens on Friday quickly priced in a disinflation impulse from the regional banking crisis:
Bloomberg’s US Financial Conditions Index returns to restrictive territory:
