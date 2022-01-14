(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc. banker Georgi Balinov is set to join SVB Financial Group’s investment banking arm as a managing director covering financial technology, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

He left the London-based investment bank in December for SVB Leerink, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Balinov, based in New York, was the head of global technology payments banking at Barclays, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A representative for Barclays declined to comment while SVB and Balinov didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

SVB Leerink has been bulking up its investment banking and capital markets businesses through multiple senior hires from rivals. Last year it poached Roger Salazar Jr. from Citigroup Inc. to lead its operations in special purpose acquisition companies, Bloomberg reported.

It also in May hired nine technology, media and telecommunications bankers from UBS Group AG.

Balinov joined Barclays in 2020 after 15 years at Bank of America Corp., where he covered financial institutions, his LinkedIn showed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.