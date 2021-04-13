(Bloomberg) -- Investment banker Robert Jackey has left Citigroup Inc. to join SVB Financial Group, according to people familiar with the matter, as the parent of Silicon Valley Bank bulks up its health-care advisory unit.

Jackey is joining the firm’s SVB Leerink as a managing director, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. He spent 16 years at Citigroup, most recently as a managing director in its health-care investment banking arm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He’ll be joining former Citigroup bankers Toby King and Barry Blake. King left Citigroup last month to join SVB Leerink, the people said, while the the firm named Blake co-head of investment banking in February. Blake joined from Guggenheim Partners but ran Citigroup’s health-care M&A group earlier in his career.

Representatives for Citigroup and SVB Leerink declined to comment. Jackey didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The moves come amid a steady stream of health-care and life sciences dealmaking, as companies seek to bulk up on new treatments and products as the world rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. SVB Leerink tends to advise on small and midsize mergers as well as initial public offerings, according to its website.

Last year, the firm co-advised Dermira Inc. on its $1.1 billion sale to Eli Lilly & Co.

Other recent hires include former HSBC Holdings Plc banker Thad Davis and Robert Minear, a former Guggenheim banker.

