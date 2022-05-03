(Bloomberg) -- The Milken Institute Global Conference continues in Beverly Hills, California, bringing together investors, dealmakers, power brokers and celebrities to discuss markets and megatrends. Academics, sports stars, entrepreneurs and politicians among the thousands coming to the Beverly Hilton for the event, which runs through Wednesday.

The famed gathering, in its 25th year, has outlined its focus as the power of connection, celebrating “the forces that bring us together while confronting the issues that keep us apart.” It’s a fitting theme for a world jolted by war in Ukraine just as the highest inflation in decades raises the specter of recession and the dregs of a global pandemic refuse to disappear.

Speakers for panels scheduled today include Anne Walsh of Guggenheim Partners on private credit; Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Steven Mnuchin on what’s next for Russia and Ukraine; MSNBC’s Rashida Jones on the future of news media; and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group on the red-hot real estate markets.

Venture Capital Gives Minorities a Slow Welcome (12:28 p.m. ET)

Venture capitalists are backing more minorities in technology and Silicon Valley, but the changes are “still too slow,” SVB Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker said Tuesday.

“You’re not going to see a dramatic change” without limited partners calling on venture capitalists and other sources of funding for early-stage companies to shift their priorities, Becker said during a panel discussion held as part of the Milken conference.

Becker said investors have become more aware of environmental, social and governance issues. In the past year, shareholders have secured surprising victories, including a vote engineered by a small activist investor that landed it two Exxon Mobil Corp. board seats.

