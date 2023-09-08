(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting Colombia will be forced to delay the beginning of its monetary easing cycle, with swap rates jumping after August inflation data came in above expectations.

Annual inflation slowed to 11.43% in August, the statistics agency said Thursday, above the forecast of all 22 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. That’s the more than double the pace of the inflation in Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile.

Two and five-year swap rates rose at least 13 basis points at 10.30 a.m., as traders pared bets on monetary easing.

The inflation report is a blow for Colombia’s finance minister, Ricardo Bonilla. In a rare joint statement this week, Bonilla and the biggest banking and industrial lobbies called for interest rate cuts as soon as possible to boost flagging economic growth.

Before the August inflation report, economists surveyed by the central bank had forecast interest rate cuts in October. However, the latest data will delay the start of monetary easing, said Munir Jalil, Andes chief economist at BTG Pactual.

“The slower pace of inflation convergence led us to change our previous call,” Jalil said in a written reply to questions. “We now see the central bank starting rate cuts in December instead of October.”

The central bank will probably come under additional pressure from the government and the poor performance of the real economy, Jalil added.

The central bank targets headline inflation of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. The bank expects the economy to grow just 0.9% this year after a 7.3% expansion in 2022.

Core Inflation

Colombian core inflation is proving stickier than expected, especially in prices related to rent and services, according to Sergio Olarte, chief economist at Scotiabank Colpatria. Olarte agreed with Jalil that the bank has no room to cut rates in October.

Chile and Brazil have already started cutting interest rates, and Peru is expected to follow suit in the coming months. Mexico and Colombia are forecast to be the last major economies to start ease policy. Colombia’s central bank holds its next board meeting on Sept. 29.

