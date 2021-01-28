(Bloomberg) -- Swatch Group AG forecast a recovery in 2021, saying full-year sales may return to the level they were at before the pandemic.

The Swiss watchmaker reported its lowest earnings in at least three decades as the demand for timepieces collapsed in 2020. Swatch said there’s a good chance revenue in local currencies will approach the levels seen in 2019, with significantly improved margins.

Operating profit fell 95% to 52 million francs ($58 million), the maker of Omega and Longines timepieces said Thursday. Analysts expected 71.6 million francs. Excluding the Calvin Klein business that it’s discontinuing, profit would have amounted to 99 million francs.

Luxury-goods makers are becoming even more dependent on Chinese demand to offset a slump in most of the rest of the world. Rivals such as Richemont have reported a surge in mainland Chinese revenue as consumers buy more at home and stop traveling to buy high-priced timepieces. Watchmakers have been the luxury-goods makers that have been particularly hard-hit during the pandemic because they have high fixed costs related to production.

