(Bloomberg) -- Swatch Group AG, the maker of Omega and Tissot timepieces, reported the highest first-half profit in three years amid market share gains for some of its most profitable brands in a recovering watch segment.

Operating profit rose to 629 million francs ($628 million), the Biel, Switzerland-based company said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts expected 612 million francs.

The results underline the Swiss watch industry’s recovery following a multiyear downturn. Swatch is benefiting from renewed appetite for luxury timepieces in China and Hong Kong. Of late, even the low-end segment, which had been suffering due to competition with the Apple Watch, has been showing signs of recovery. Swatch had been lowering prices at its Tissot brand to as little as $365 for a Swiss-made automatic watch.

