(Bloomberg) -- Swedbank AB’s chief executive officer, Birgitte Bonnesen, has been dismissed by the board amid allegations her bank was used to launder billions of dollars in dirty Russian money under her watch.

Bonnesen, 62, will be replaced on an interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Anders Karlsson, according to a statement by the Stockholm-based lender on Thursday. The announcement came just moments after it emerged that three of Swedbank’s biggest shareholders had lost faith in Bonnesen.

Sweden’s oldest bank is being investigated by the financial supervisory authorities of Sweden and Estonia, while the U.S. is also looking at the case. That follows claims that the bank serviced some of the former Soviet Union’s most notorious strongmen, including deposed Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych. Former Trump campaign manager and convicted felon Paul Manafort was reportedly also among the bank’s clients.

Swedbank’s headquarters were the target of a police raid on Wednesday, as part of a separate probe to find out whether it breached insider rules by giving its biggest investors advance notice of a Feb. 20 laundering report. After markets closed, it emerged that the bank was also being investigated for fraud.

“The developments during the past days have created an enormous pressure for the bank,” Chairman Lars Idermark said in the statement. He had expressed confidence in Bonnesen as recently as last week.

Shares in the bank, which is Sweden’s biggest mortgage lender and the main financial presence in the Baltic region, have plunged about 30 percent since the scandal first broke last month. Swedbank’s stock market decline is equivalent to more than $7.5 billion in lost market value.

The bank is alleged to have handled as much as 20 billion euros ($23 billion) in questionable funds each year between 2010 and 2016 in Estonia, SVT reported this week. The figures are considerably larger than first thought and come amid reports that Swedbank allegedly also misled U.S. authorities regarding its suspicious activities.

The allegations tie Swedbank to Danske Bank A/S’s $230 billion Estonian laundering scandal. Bonnesen, who ran Swedbank’s Baltic banking operations in 2011-2014, is leaving after trying to deny any link to that case.

