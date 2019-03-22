(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Swedbank AB said its Chief Executive Officer Birgitte Bonnesen will continue in her job based on the findings of a preliminary review into money laundering allegations. But it also said a deeper investigation will be needed to get to the bottom of the case.

A 24-page report by Forensic Risk Alliance, which Swedbank hired last month, didn’t provide any figures relating to potentially suspicious transactions handled by the Stockholm-based lender, according to a statement released on Friday.

“The Board has decided to conduct a deeper review in cooperation with the relevant authorities,” Lars Idermark, Swedbank’s chairman, said in the statement.

Swedbank, which is still being investigated by the supervisory authorities of Sweden and Estonia, agreed to hire an external consultant to review allegations in local media that linked it to the Danske Bank A/S money laundering scandal in Estonia. The reports raised questions as to whether Swedbank misled the public when it previously said it found no links to the Danske case.

Swedbank is due to hold its annual general meeting on March 28, when shareholders will get a chance to ask questions about the laundering case.

SVT has reported that Swedbank may have handled more than $10 billion in suspicious funds tied to the Danske case. Separately, U.S. investor Bill Browder alleges that Swedbank handled $176 million connected to the death of Sergei Magnitsky, and has filed a criminal complaint with Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority.

Meanwhile, Swedbank is being investigated for potentially breaching insider information rules after giving its biggest investors advance warning of the SVT report. The information contained in that report triggered a 20 percent decline in the bank’s shares over two days.

Forensic Risk Alliance was Swedbank’s second choice to conduct the probe. The first was EY, which was then replaced amid a separate Danish investigation into the accounting firm triggered by its failure to detect any signs of money laundering at Danske Bank.

Forensic Risk Alliance is publishing the results of its reports less than a month after it was hired by Swedbank. By comparison, multiple external consultants hired by Danske Bank spent over a year going over 87 million payments and more than 12,000 documents before revealing the full scale of the Estonia case.

Speaking in Stockholm on Thursday, Browder said he found it a “concern” that Swedbank’s report risked being less thorough than Danske’s.

“I’m a little worried it won’t be detailed enough to give us the full picture,” he said. “It seems a little soon to be coming to a conclusion.”

