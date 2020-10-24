(Bloomberg) --

Swedbank Chairman Goran Persson bought 10,000 shares in the bank on Wednesday at a price of 149.87 kronor each, according to a filing with the Swedish FSA.

Swedbank on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income that rose more than analysts had expected. Persson, who was elected as chairman in June last year, held 25,000 shares prior to the acquisition, according to the bank’s website.

