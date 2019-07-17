(Bloomberg) -- Swedbank AB acknowledged it will no longer be able to live up to its goal of paying out one of the highest dividend ratios in the Nordic finance industry.

The Stockholm-based bank, which is dealing with the fallout of a money laundering scandal that has left it Europe’s worst performing financial stock this year, said it will now target paying out 50% of profits to shareholders, compared with 75% previously, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Chairman Goran Persson promised that Swedbank will “continue to be a well-capitalized, low risk bank.” But its “new financial targets will give us even better possibilities to continue to contribute positively to societies where we have operations.”

The bank also set itself a target for common equity tier 1 relative to risk-weighted assets -- a measure of capital strength -- to ensure a buffer of 100-300 basis points versus the regulatory requirement. The ratio was 16.1% at the end of June, or 150 basis points above the level set by Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority.

It reiterated a goal of keeping a return on equity of at least 15%.

Sweden’s biggest mortgage bank this year became embroiled in a Baltic money laundering scandal that’s already cost the chief executive officer and chairman their jobs. Investigations are under way in Sweden, Estonia and the U.S. and investor concerns about potential fines have wiped out more than a quarter of Swedbank’s market value this year. That’s the worst performance of any major European bank over the period. The only lender that comes close is Danske Bank A/S, which is at the center of a $230 billion Estonian money laundering scandal.

In its second-quarter results, Swedbank said “shortcomings” had been identified as a result of its internal probe into laundering allegations. “An extensive amount of information is being reviewed, covering Swedbank and its global network of branches, as well as relevant wholly owned subsidiaries,” it said. The bank is scrutinizing customers and transactions covering the period 2007 through March 2019, it said.

Swedbank, like Danske, is grappling with higher compliance costs as a result of its money laundering scandal, in which it’s alleged the bank may have handled over $100 billion in suspicious transactions. Denmark’s biggest bank, which is due to report second-quarter results on Thursday, last week issued a profit warning in part due to an increase in compliance costs.

