(Bloomberg) -- Swedbank AB has made tackling allegations of money laundering its top priority as the bank said investigations were being conducted by a number of U.S. authorities as well as the European Central Bank.

Sweden’s oldest bank and biggest mortgage lender, which on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income that missed analyst estimates, said it will ensure that an internal investigation is “completed promptly,” as fighting financial crime takes on greater urgency. Swedbank also said that the U.S. probes may take years to conclude.

“Firstly, we have to get to the bottom of the money laundering accusations against our bank and address the shortcomings in our AML work. Not only because of the ongoing investigations, but because it’s the right thing to do,” said Chief Executive Officer Jens Henriksson.

The bank has had a turbulent year. After denying any involvement in the Danske Bank A/S money-laundering case, Swedbank was forced to backtrack. It’s now being investigated in Sweden, Estonia and the U.S. amid allegations it may have handled over $100 billion in potentially suspicious transactions, mostly from the former Soviet Union.

Because of the scandal, a CEO was fired and a new chairman, former Swedish Prime Minister Goran Persson, was brought in to do damage control. Henriksson became CEO this month.

On Wednesday, Swedbank provided further details of ongoing probes:

The Latvian police department for combating economic crime (LECED) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are conducting investigations that are expected to be concluded by the end of the year. The Swedish Economic Crime Authority is investigating whether employees of the bank have violated communication laws related to money laundering. The bank has no information on when this investigation will be concluded. A number of US authorities are also currently investigating Swedbank. These investigations may take years to conclude.

As a consequence of Swedbank’s internal investigation, “a number of employees have had to leave the bank,” it said on Wednesday. It said that more than 30 billion transactions made between 2007 and March 2019 are being reviewed, of which 15 billion stem from the bank’s Baltic operations.

The question now is whether Swedbank has the money it needs to cover potential fines, without leaving too big a dent in its capital adequacy. At Bloomberg Intelligence, senior analyst Philip Richards says Swedbank’s regulatory buffer looks “tight, at just $1 billion.”

Swedbank has already acknowledged it won’t be able to live up to its ambitious dividend payout ratio of 75% of profits, and cut its goal to 50% in July. Back then, the bank pointed to “uncertainty” in relation to what it described as its “work on anti-money laundering.”

