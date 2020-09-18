(Bloomberg) --

Swedbank AB, one of Sweden’s biggest banks, is being investigated by the local watchdog for suspected market abuse.

The Stockholm-based bank, which has also been targeted in international investigations for money laundering, said it received notification from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority that a new probe was under way, according to a statement on Friday.

Shares in Swedbank fell on the news and traded about 3.7% lower as of 1:26 p.m. in the Swedish capital.

The bank said the probe covers its conduct between Sept. 20, 2018 through Feb. 20, 2019, and “pertains to disclosure of insider information and the obligation to establish an insider list...in connection with the disclosure of suspected money laundering within the company.”

Swedbank said it’s assisting the watchdog in its investigation.

