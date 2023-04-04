(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s security service detained five people suspected of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, as the largest Nordic nation seeks to tighten its fight against such crimes.

The individuals were apprehended during an operation in three towns in central Sweden Tuesday morning. The suspected crimes are connected to international Islamist extremism, according to the security service’s assessment, but an attack was not seen as imminent.

The case is one of several that have been investigated following a burning of the Koran in January, said Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of the counter-terrorism unit.

The incident outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm sparked domestic riots and international protests, and soured the relationship between Sweden and Turkey, with the latter continuing to block the Nordic nation’s accession to the NATO defense alliance. Swedish police have since prevented multiple demonstrations in February where the organizers had planned to burn copies of the Koran.

