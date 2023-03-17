(Bloomberg) -- Swedish prosecutors charged a 71-year-old man with gathering information on military facilities, and are working on several other cases of suspected espionage.

The man charged on Friday is believed to have compiled information on 41 military installations, which would enable charting infrastructure that is highly important to the Nordic country’s defense, according to a statement by prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist. No details of the suspect’s nationality or his affiliations were provided.

“Right now, three prosecutors at the National Security Unit are working on a number of other investigations in which charges may be brought soon,” Ljungqvist said. “The investigations concern serious offenses since they involve secret information about facilities that have a great significance for the country’s defense.”

Sweden’s security concerns gained a new urgency with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, culminating in its application for NATO membership together with neighboring Finland. The Swedish Security Service said in a recent report that the main threat to the country is currently posed by Russia, while China and Iran, among other countries, are engaged in “extensive and systematic espionage activities” in the country.

